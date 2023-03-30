Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Relations with China in spotlight as country hosts major Asian economic forum
The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 is being held in Qionghai City, in southernmost China's Hainan Province. Credit: ChinaImages/Sipa USA
China is hosting its Asian neighbours in a major business and economic forum, with key players weighing in on the world's standing with Beijing. Leaders in government, business and academia - including Australian delegates - are in attendance at the 2023 Boao Forum for Asia's annual conference, on the southernmost island of Hainan.
