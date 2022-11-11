Remembering the fallen

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends Remembrance Day ceremonies in Sydney Source: AAP / Rick Rycroft
Published 11 November 2022 at 2:51pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Australians have paused to remember thousands who lost their lives in wars and are reflecting on Remembrance Day. Crowds are finally able to gather together again to mark the solemn event, without COVID-19 restrictions, to honour the end of fighting on 11 November 1918 in the First World War
