Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (C), attends a session in which NATO membership is a topic, at the Parliament in Helsinki Finland, 12 May 2022. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN Source: MAURI RATILAINEN/EPA

The United Nations says the war in Ukraine is has forced 14 million Ukrainians from their homes, as Russia warns the decision by Finland to move towards joining NATO will force it to take retaliatory steps.

By Essam Al-Ghalib Tags