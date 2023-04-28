SBS News In Easy English 28 April 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Deborah Groarke.





ALMOST 70 Australians have safely left Sudan as a confrontation between the army and a paramilitary group continues.





Nearly 90 Australians citizens are still waiting for evacuation.





Additional consular officers have been deployed across the Middle East to help them as Sudan does not have an Australian Embassy.





HOUSING and health are at the centre of announcements from National Cabinet in Brisbane, which was held earlier today.





Agreement has been reached on a $2.2 billion package of health measures including expanding the nursing workforce, and giving doctors an incentive to stay open for longer hours to improve access to after-hours care.





A dedicated national cabinet meeting on health is also to be held in the second half of 2023.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says housing is another major focus, amid increasing concern that tenants are being disadvantaged by sharply declining affordability.





"Housing Ministers will develop a proposal for National Cabinet to deal with later this year outlining reforms to strengthen renters' rights across the country. State and territory governments have a range of measures in place. We want to make sure we look at best practice and that we strengthen the rights of renters."





INFORMATION about the upcoming referendum on a Voice to Parliament will be translated into a record number of languages.





Pamphlets will be produced in 35 languages, an increase from the last federal election when there was 32.





There will be an additional 20 Indigenous languages.





The Australian Electoral Commission says it's also working on boosting the enrolment rate for Indigenous Australians, which is currently 12 percent lower than the national average.





THE federal government has announced plans to ban credit cards in the online gambling space.





The ban would bring internet betting into line with in person services, where credit cards are already not allowed.





Communications minister Michelle Rowland says legislation will be introduced later in the year after consultation with the industry.





She says the communications watchdog ACMA will be granted extra powers to enforce the ban.





"We will continue to have those discussions and more broadly consult on that implementation to ensure it is effective and also ensure the regulatory, the Australian Communications and Media Authority, is properly allowed to do its job to ensure this ban comes into effect and is capable of having a measurable impact on people's lives."





THE United States Coast Guard has called off the search for an Australian man who went overboard during on a cruise to Hawaii.





Brisbane man Warwick Tollemache disappeared from the Quantum of the Seas ship, hundreds of kilometres south of the Hawaiian islands.





The US Coast Guard says it has suspended its air and sea search after finding no trace of the 35 year old, and talking to his family about his chances of survival.





AUSTRALIAN born Princess Mary of Denmark is in Australia for her first official visit in ten years.





A statement from the Royal Family says the Princess is leading a delegation from Denmark to talk about Australia's green transition.





Princess Mary has met with Lord Mayor Clover Moore after a bike ride through Sydney this morning, telling Channel 9 she was pleased to see the eco-friendly features Australia now has to offer.





"It was good. Great to see that Sydney is adapting to the needs of climate change, becoming a more sustainable city, and we're going to take a ride on the light rail."



