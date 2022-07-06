SBS News in Easy English 6 July 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says the state's flood emergency is 'far from over'.





It's the fourth major flood event for residents of the Hawkesbury region, north of Sydney.





Advertisement

Flood disaster recovery payments will be available from tomorrow.





They will include $1,000 for every eligible adult and $400 for every child across the 23 local government areas impacted so far.





Mr Perrottet says it's been a difficult couple of years.





"For many of the areas, particularly that we're seeing in the Hawkesbury-Nepean, also in south-west. Particularly in the Hawkesbury-Nepean area, there's been flood event after flood event. Many people are tired."





A Hong Kong cargo ship stranded in waters off Sydney will be towed into Port Botany by the end of the day, following an order by the maritime authority.





The 170-metre ship and its 21 crew members have been floating off the coast just south of the city since the ship's engines failed.





Australia is expected to follow other parts of the world in expanding eligibility for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to the wider population.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the immunisation experts will look at available evidence before making a recommendation.





The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is expected to discuss the benefits of expanding the fourth dose eligibility at their meeting today.





Victoria has extended its pandemic declaration by three months.





Health experts are also considering whether to reintroduce mask mandates or introduce a second booster to curb COVID-19 cases.





Premier Daniel Andrews says he is satisfied COVID-19 continues to pose a "serious risk" to public health throughout the state.





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will fly out for Sydney after a visit to strengthen trade, tourism and security ties.





Following two days of meetings and speaking arrangements in Melbourne, Ms Ardern is scheduled to appear at several tourism and business events in Sydney.





She says her five-day trip across the Tasman is a way to reconnect New Zealand after largely closing itself off to the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.





The suspected shooter at an Independence Day Parade near the US city of Chicago has been charged with seven counts of murder.





21 year old Robert E. Crimo is accused of firing over 70 rounds from a roof into a crowd of people during 4th of July celebrations, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others.





Illinois state's attorney Eric Reinhart says the suspect faces more charges in coming days.





"These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr Crimo. I want to emphasise that. There will be more charges."





Nick Kyrgios will appear in court next month, accused of assaulting a former girlfriend last December.





27-year-old Kyrgios will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August, facing one charge of common assault.



