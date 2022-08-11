SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Andy Penn, Telstra

Published 11 August 2022 at 5:16pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Telstra CEO Andrew Penn is leaving the company, but is giving shareholders a parting gift in the form of a higher dividend, the first increase since 2015. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks to Mr Penn about the telco's latest profit results, and his plans for he future; plus Jamie Hannah from VanEck on the day on the markets, including signs of an easing of inflation in the US.
