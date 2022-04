The Twitter board has accepted Elon Musk's $61bn takover proposal, so what does that mean for the social media company's users and investors? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with tech analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush in New York for more; plus Deep Data Analyics' Mathan Somasundaram explains why the sharemarket tanked more than 2 per cent.

By Ricardo Goncalves Tags