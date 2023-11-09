SBS On the Money special interview: NAB CEO Ross McEwan on rates, mortgages and Optus outage

As NAB posts a full-year cash profit of $7.7bn, SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CEO Ross McEwan to find out how higher interest rates are affecting the bank's customers and what the future of the bank and mortgage market looks like, plus the day on the sharemarket including a contraction in Chinese consumer prices with market analyst Evan Lucas.

