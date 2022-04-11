SBS News In Depth

Scott Morrison backs campaign to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports

SBS News In Depth

ELECTION22 SCOTT MORRISON ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Day 1 of the 2022 federal election campaign, near Culburra Beach on the NSW South Coast in the Gilmore electorate Source: MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 April 2022 at 7:29pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Tags
LGBTIQ+ groups say ongoing debate over trans rights is harming an already vulnerable community, and warn the divisive language is influencing who voters will put their support behind.
Published 11 April 2022 at 7:29pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

ELECTION22 ANTHONY ALBANESE ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Day one of the federal election campaign tests both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese

French 2022 Presidential Electoral Campaign Posters

Macron and Le Pen through to tight presidential runoff

KIM BEAZLEY CHILDCARE POLICY

Accessible childcare important for the economy and for female workers: report

Democracy study

Preferential voting in Australia: how does it work?