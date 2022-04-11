Scott Morrison backs campaign to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Day 1 of the 2022 federal election campaign, near Culburra Beach on the NSW South Coast in the Gilmore electorate Source: MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
LGBTIQ+ groups say ongoing debate over trans rights is harming an already vulnerable community, and warn the divisive language is influencing who voters will put their support behind.
Published 11 April 2022 at 7:29pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Tags
SHARE