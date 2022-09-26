SBS News In Depth

Seoul subway murder highlights weak laws

SBS News In Depth

SKOREA-SOCIETY-CRIME

A woman walks past handwritten notes near the entrance to a female lavatory at Sindang Station in Seoul on September 19, 2022, after a male suspect, named by police as Seoul Metro employee Jeon Joo-hwan, allegedly stabbed his colleague to death in the metro train station women's public toilet on September 14, day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 September 2022 at 2:21pm
By SBS/BBC
Source: SBS News

The first advertisement campaign encouraging a yes vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has been released [[Monday 26 Sept]], amid growing momentum for a referendum next year.

Published 26 September 2022 at 2:21pm
By SBS/BBC
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A new advertisement asking Australians to say yes to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament (SBS).jpg

Uluru Statement leaders launch advertisement asking Australians to give them a voice

Protesters hold a vigil for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at Sydney Town Hall

Amini case triggers violent unrest across the world

Leader of Italian far-right party 'Fratelli d'Italia' (Brothers of Italy), Giorgia Meloni casts her vote

Italy set for its first female Prime Minister

ASTHMA STOCK

Experts are warning Australians who suffer from asthma to prepare for a thunderstorm allergy season