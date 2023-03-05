Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
"So proud': 50,000 people march across Sydney Harbour Bridge on final day of WorldPride 2023
People march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge for equality as part of the 2023 WorldPride festival in Sydney, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE
The WorldPride celebrations have come to a close in Sydney with today's highlight seeing 50,000 people marching across the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The march was designed as a celebration of the victories that the LGBTIQ+ community had achieved over the past half century, and an acknowledgement of the struggles still to come.
