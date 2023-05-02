Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Surprise rate rise ahead of Federal Budget
Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in Sydney Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE
In a move that has taken markets by surprise, the Reserve Bank has lifted interest rates again after a month-long pause. The Bank has lifted rates by 25 basis points to 3.85 per cent, making Australia's interest rates the highest they have been for 11 years, while still at a relatively low level.
