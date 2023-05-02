Surprise rate rise ahead of Federal Budget

RBA REVIEW

Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in Sydney Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In a move that has taken markets by surprise, the Reserve Bank has lifted interest rates again after a month-long pause. The Bank has lifted rates by 25 basis points to 3.85 per cent, making Australia's interest rates the highest they have been for 11 years, while still at a relatively low level.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Close up of a woman's hand paying with her smartphone in a cafe, scan and pay a bill on a card machine making a quick and easy contactless payment. NFC technology, tap and go concept

Authority urges government to intervene over telco customers' disconnections

OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Surprise RBA rate rise and Qantas names new CEO

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Possible rise in Jobseeker rate for people over 55

Demonstration on Labour Day - Paris

May Day sees renewed protests over French pension reforms