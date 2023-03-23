Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Tears flow as the Voice to Parliament referendum question is finally revealed
Marcia Langton became emotional at a press conference to announce the wording of The Voice referendum (AAP) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the wording of the Voice to Parliament referendum question and additions to the constitution. However, the opposition coalition says the wording still raises key questions about the advisory body's legal power and detail.
