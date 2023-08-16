The Matildas are out of the Women's World Cup

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





It was the match that stopped the nation as the Matildas took on England in the Women's World Cup semi-final.





But 36 minutes into the first half, things took a turn for the worse.





This was the commentary from Optus Sport.





“It's Hemp finding Russo, brought it down beautifully and here's a chance... driven into the net, Anna Toone for England!”





Superstar captain Sam Kerr equalised with an extraordinary long-range solo goal in the 63rd minute to send the crowd of nearly 76,000 into raptures.





But Kerr's heroics were in vain as Lauren Hemp scored eight minutes later to restore England's lead.





Kerr, who was among Australia’s starting 11 for the match for the first time in the tournament missed two late chances to equalise.





And then in the 86th minute, Alessia Russo sealed victory with a third goal.





“It's got away from the goalie and takes it through to Russo, and Russo puts England into the World Cup Final”





Matildas captain Sam Kerr told Seven she was disappointed but proud of her team's performance regardless.





“Really disappointed obviously, we just fell short. But, really proud of the girls for this whole tournament. I know it's kinda hard to say it now but just disappointment but immense pride. Just wish we could've gotten over the line but - no matter what happens - I wouldn't want to be on any other team. This is my team, my best mates, and I love them all to death.”





Thousands of Matildas fans were left quiet in Sydney after the painful loss to England.





“That sucked. England were better for most of the game but, had the potential to be a 'where were you when Kerr put that one in the net' moment but unfortunately the girls couldn't get it done.“





While England fans were rejoicing with the team advancing to the Women's World Cup final against Spain.





“It was brilliant. It was outstanding. That’s the way England played, that’s how they played. I’m so so happy for them. I’m just ecstatic, absolutely ecstatic about the win.”





Matilda's Coach Tony Gustavsson admits to crushing disappointment but hopes that this is the start of something for Women's football in Australia.





“Obviously it's a bit emotional to sit here and talk about that when you lose a semi final. I hate to lose. But I've said it before, it's bigger than 90 minute football. We're very disappointed that we lost, but hopefully, we won something else. We won the heart and the passion for this game and this country. But I agree with the players. This is not the end of something, this needs to be the start of something. And with that comes money as well.”





The Matildas have already come further than any other Australian team, male or female, in a football World Cup.





The loss condemns Australia to Saturday's third-place play-off against Sweden in Brisbane.







































