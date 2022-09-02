SBS News In Depth

The new national fire danger ratings and how they affect you

BUSHFIRES NSW

A bushfire danger rating sign is seen near Richmond, west of Sydney, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Parts of NSW face catastrophic bushfire danger on Tuesday, with residents in bushland areas told to leave early rather than wait for fresh fires to start. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Published 2 September 2022 at 5:49pm
By Claire Slattery
For the first time, a new nationally-consistent Fire Danger Rating System has come into effect to help communities and authorities better respond.

