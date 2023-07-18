The WHO says artificial sweetener aspartame is a 'possible carcinogen'. What is a safe level to consume?

Sugar-free Coca-Cola is poured from a plastic bottle into a glass cup.

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener that is 200 times sweeter than sugar. It is used in soft drinks like Coke Zero, Diet Coke and Pepsi Max. Source: AAP / Costfoto/Sipa USA

Two separate World Health Organization committees have looked at the hazards and risks associated with consuming one of the world's most popular artificial sweeteners.

Aspartame has been categorised as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" but remains safe to consume based on the current daily intake guidelines.

The food additive is found in thousands of products, including diet soft drinks, low fat yoghurts and sugar-free gum.

Cancer Council Australia spokesperson Clare Hughes told Biwa Kwan that in considering any change in consumption habits, individuals should think about the opportunity cost of consuming high volumes of ultra-processed foods compared to nutritious food.

