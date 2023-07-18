The WHO says artificial sweetener aspartame is a 'possible carcinogen'. What is a safe level to consume?

Aspartame has been categorised as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" but remains safe to consume based on the current daily intake guidelines.





The food additive is found in thousands of products, including diet soft drinks, low fat yoghurts and sugar-free gum.





Cancer Council Australia spokesperson Clare Hughes told Biwa Kwan that in considering any change in consumption habits, individuals should think about the opportunity cost of consuming high volumes of ultra-processed foods compared to nutritious food.



