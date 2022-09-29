UK Government accused of losing control of the economy

A view of The Bank of England in London Source: AAP / Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Published 29 September 2022 at 10:16am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Britain's new Prime Minister and Finance Minister have hit turbulence just a few weeks into their leadership - with the International Monetary Fund telling them to think again about their budget plans, and the Bank of England stepping in to stabilise financial markets. The British pound has dropped to its lowest value for a decade.
