Uninvited guest: the giant parasitic worm evicted from Canberra woman's brain
The parasitic worm in a specimen jar at a Canberra hospital (AAP) Source: AAP / Canberra Health Services/AP
INTERVIEW: A parasitic roundworm has been pulled from a woman's brain in Canberra in a startling medical first. Researchers at the Australian National University and the Canberra Hospital discovered the live eight-centimetre Ophidascaris robertsi roundworm after detecting an atypical lesion in the brain of a 64-year-old woman who had complained of memory lapses. The doctors believe the woman caught the worm when foraging for native grass close to her home, after it was shed by a carpet python through its faeces. SBS's Janice Petersen talks to Canberra hospital infectious diseases physician Dr Sanjaya Senanayake:
