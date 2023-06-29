'We have to battle for accessibility': Taylor Swift boycott call over accessible tickets

Zoe Simmons s (Supplied).jpg

Zoe Simmons has struggled to get accessible concert tickets, including for one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Melbourne. Source: Supplied / Emma Veness Photography

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Taylor Swift fans will have a second chance at securing tickets after two new shows were added to the Australian leg of her world tour. More than four million people logged into the online queue in a desperate attempt to secure tickets on Wednesday. Many were turned away, but for some people with disabilities, they didn't hear back at all.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Diabetes study

'Urgent need' for kidney disease screening for people with diabetes

QUESTION TIME

Former MP Stuart Robert rejects 'wild accusations'

OTM - Retail 1 (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Where the shopping bargains are & the rising demand for AI skills

ICAC OPERATION KEPPEL INQUIRY

Serious corrupt conduct finding against Berejiklian but no prosecution