Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon board a flight at Sydney Airport Jet Aviation base on Day 19 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Sydney, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AAP Image/Pool, Steven Siewert) NO ARCHIVING Source: STEVEN SIEWERT/AAPIMAGE

Week three of the election campaign has been dominated by cost of living pressures after inflation soared to 5.1 percent.

By Krishani Dhanji Tags