Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
What do Australians with disability actually need and want?
New dataset could show what Australians with disability really need Credit: Koh Sze Kiat
A new initiative is underway which, it's hoped, could paint a more accurate picture of disability in Australia. Advocates say government agencies don't necessarily have a complete picture of what disabled Australians need or want, because different departments have different information.
Share