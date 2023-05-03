What do Australians with disability actually need and want?

New dataset could show what Australians with disability really need

New dataset could show what Australians with disability really need Credit: Koh Sze Kiat

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A new initiative is underway which, it's hoped, could paint a more accurate picture of disability in Australia. Advocates say government agencies don't necessarily have a complete picture of what disabled Australians need or want, because different departments have different information.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Journalists from diverse backgrounds face abuse online - and at work

85% of media workers from diverse backgrounds face abuse

RBA REVIEW

Surprise rate rise ahead of Federal Budget

Close up of a woman's hand paying with her smartphone in a cafe, scan and pay a bill on a card machine making a quick and easy contactless payment. NFC technology, tap and go concept

Authority urges government to intervene over telco customers' disconnections

OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Surprise RBA rate rise and Qantas names new CEO