SBS News In Depth

What impact will housing have on the election result?

SBS News In Depth

HOUSING MARKET STOCK

An auction director conducts an auction on a property at Glen Iris in Melbourne, Friday, April 1, 2022. Melbourne's housing market has seen the quarterly rate of growth slow from 5.8 per cent in April last year to 0.1 per cent in the past three months. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 May 2022 at 4:40pm
By Lucy Murray
Tags
The Great Australian Dream of owning a house has become one of the major arguments of this federal election. Both major parties have outlined key policies to get Australians into their own homes.
Published 14 May 2022 at 4:40pm
By Lucy Murray
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

epaselect AFGHANISTAN BLAST

Increase in attacks on minority communities in Afghanistan

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT COURT

Russian soldier on trial in Ukraine for alleged war crime

ELECTION22 SCOTT MORRISON ELECTION CAMPAIGN

'Going to have to change the way I do things': Scott Morrison promises not more of the same

On the Money - Bitcoins, cryptocurrency.jpg

SBS On the Money: Crypto crash + variable mortgage rates rise from today