Will nationally consistent sexual consent laws stop sexual crimes?
Consent Labs Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Angelique Wan at a public hearing into sexual consent laws in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
A Senate Inquiry has heard consent laws need to be the same across the different states and territories to ensure there are consistent rules to stop rape and sexual assault. Advocates and organisations have told the inquiry better consent training and sex education is also needed.
