With only a week to go until election day, the Coalition has officially launched its election campaign

ELECTION22 SCOTT MORRISON ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Liberal Party campaign launch on Day 35 of the 2022 federal election campaign, at the Brisbane Convention Centre in Brisbane. Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 15 May 2022 at 7:39pm
By Deborah Groarke
With only a week to go until election day, the Coalition has officially launched its election campaign. The centrepiece of the launch was the official unveiling of a policy to use superannuation for housing.
