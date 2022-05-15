Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Liberal Party campaign launch on Day 35 of the 2022 federal election campaign, at the Brisbane Convention Centre in Brisbane. Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

With only a week to go until election day, the Coalition has officially launched its election campaign. The centrepiece of the launch was the official unveiling of a policy to use superannuation for housing.

By Deborah Groarke Tags