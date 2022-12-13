Baker Boy's star shining bright as winning streak continues

The fresh prince of Arnhem Land has added more accolades to his already impressive record.





After a dazzling set of wins at the ARIA awards, Baker Boy picked up another three gongs at the Music Victoria Awards on Tuesday night.



The Yolŋu rapper took home Best Album for his debut Gela , and Best Song for Survive.





He also claimed Best Regional Act.





The 26-year-old now holds eight Music Victoria Awards, having won four trophies in 2019 and one in 2021.



Blak artists win big

Emma Donovan & the Putbacks took home Best Group at the Music Victoria Awards at The Melbourne Recital Centre. Credit: Martin Philbey Acclaimed singer-songwriter Emma Donovan took home the Best Group Award for her outfit Emma Donovan & The Putbacks.





Wiradjuri and Filipino musician Mo'Ju won Best Soul, Funk, RNB or Gospel Work.



The Multicultural Arts Victoria Diasporas Award, which celebrates culturally and linguistically diverse creatives, went to Charles Maimarosia, a Solomon Island singer and musician.





The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent went to Noongar songstress Bumpy.



Noongar woman Bumpy received The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent. Credit: Josh Brnjac Bumpy, whose stage name is adopted from her childhood nickname, was awarded the award by Uncle Kutcha Edwards.





Uncle Kutcha performed a rendition of Uncle Archie Roach's song Old Mission Road, in tribute to the late songman.

