'No Dack' Week? Millionaire films bizarre video of herself mispronouncing NAIDOC in a First Nations gallery

One of the country's wealthiest people has copped flak for posting a video to her social media in which she repeateadly mispronounces 'NAIDOC Week'.





Sarina Russo, who runs a wide-ranging employment services empire, took to her Instagram on Thursday to post a clip of herself in the Yiribana Gallery at the Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney.





Standing before works by First Nations artists, the multi-millionaire attempts to celebrate the "incredible Indigenous history" they represent, but repeatedly refers to "no dack week", a mispronunciation of NAIDOC.





Blakfulla Twitter responded with derision.





"This is one of the best gifts we could have on NAIDOC sorry NO DACK week," wrote Darumbal Sea South Islander journalist Amy McQuire.





"This is what literally every corporate NAIDOC Week event sounds like [though]," posted respected researcher Chelsea Watego.



In a seemingly impromptu speech, Ms Russo, casually dressed in active wear, makes several confusing references in the one-minute-long video.





"As you know, today is no dack [sic] week," she says.





"I want you to know that the world today is a different place because of 'no dack'.





"You can see the beauty of the history of our pre-fathers [in these artworks].





"Can I please congratulate on behalf of the world, that Australia has arrived ... in many forms."



'We want to understand your story'

The website of the Sarina Russo Group, the umbrella organisation run by Ms Russo, describes the company as one of the country's "largest education, training & employment providers".





That includes services specifically for First Nations job seekers.





"Sarina Russo Job Access has a well-established commitment to helping First Nations people advance in their lives," states the website.





"We want to understand your story, and how best we can support you in your journey ..."



The website's news pages also feature a recent post specifically about NAIDOC, "honouring the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."





The Sarina Russo Group currently has a second-level Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).





One of the company's action items under the heading 'Respect' specifically deals with NAIDOC Week:





"Provide opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees to engage with their culture and communities by celebrating NAIDOC Week."



