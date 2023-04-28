Justice

Latest

Teenager who killed pregnant mother Diane Miller sentenced to prison

The 17-year-old admitted to laying in wait before throwing the brick that hit and killed the pregnant mother.

DIANE MILLER DEATH COURT

Family of pregnant mother Diane Miller, who died after she was hit with a lump of concrete thrown by a teen on Novemebr 2022, arrive at District Court, in Perth. Source: AAP / Aaron Bunch/AAP Image

A Perth teenager who hurled a concrete block at a car, fatally injuring a pregnant mother will spend at least five years in detention.

Noongar woman Diane Miller's family screamed out in grief and anger in court over the sentence handed down on Friday.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing Ms Miller, 30, in December last year.

He admitted laying in wait behind a wall after a car park melee involving weapons on November 29 and throwing a 1.9 kilogram brick at a car.

It flew through the passenger side window and hit Ms Miller in the head causing catastrophic injuries.

She died in hospital, along with her unborn child, amid an outpouring of grief in the Noongar community.
'Innocent and blameless victim of a cowardly act'

The teen, who was initially charged with murder before agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, fled the scene before handing himself in to police several hours later.

Ms Miller's family members wept and verbalised their anger over her death in Perth Children's Court as Judge Hylton Quail read the facts of the "tragic" incident.

"You were impulsive ... You didn't stop to think if it was a bad idea," he told the boy.

"You persisted with the plan to use the rock."

Judge Quail said the boy's traumatic life and brain damage had contributed to his decision to throw the lump of concrete.

He also accepted that the teen was genuinely remorseful and co-operated with police.
However, he said that Ms Miller was an innocent and blameless victim of a cowardly act.

"Most significantly she had a baby and was 20 weeks' pregnant," Judge Quail said.

"You took her life and deprived baby Lloyd of his mother and you deprived Ms Miller's unborn child of life.

"You will have to live with the consequences for the rest of your life."

The boy was sentenced to five years detention at Banksia Hill Juvenile Detention Centre and must serve a minimum of 26 months before applying for supervised release.

After the sentence was handed down Ms Miller's family were ushered from the court by security officers, while media and the teen's family were asked to remain in the court.
Published 28 April 2023 2:34pm
Source: AAP

