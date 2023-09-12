Lamington ice-creams and “go back for more” custard pie: The Chocolate Queen returns

— See The Chocolate Queen Wednesdays 8pm on SBS Food, from 13 September to 15 November, with episodes available at SBS On Demand for 30 days after they air —





Officially, the title of one of the recipes Kirsten Tibballs shares in the new season of The Chocolate Queen is simply ‘chocolate flan’ but it doesn’t do justice to this lush chocolate custard dessert . And after watching her make it, we’re calling it the ‘go back for more’ flan. A classic French recipe, a chocolate flan takes a little time to make but it’s worth it. Tibballs recipe has a filling of smooth, rich baked custard in a golden pastry shell. Tibballs describes the custard as luscious and decadent, and that’s a fitting descriptor for the final baked and chilled dessert too. When Tibballs cuts a small slice to try the flan after she makes it, she says she’ll be going back for more and we can see why. “That will last three days in the fridge, but I guarantee it won't,” she says.





Chocolate flan. Credit: The Chocolate Queen The owner of Melbourne’s Savour School , which teaches hands-on and online pastry and chocolate courses, is back on our screens with a third season of her all chocolate, all the ways cooking show. This time, the recipes range from a dessert for those who can’t decide if they like chocolate cake or chocolate mousse more, to a spiced iced chocolate that’s perfect for spring and summer, and a chocolate-coated twist on her mother’s buttery shortbread.





Kirsten Tibballs is back to share a new range of delicious chocolate creations. Credit: The Chocolate Queen



“There's no such thing as too much chocolate,’ Tibballs says in the show. Here’s a taste what you can look forward to:





Using "my Mum's go-to shortbread recipe", Tibballs has taken things up a notch by adding a coating of chocolate (with a clever technique for getting the wavy shape of the chocolate). You can add a dusting of chocolate lustre powder for a decadent final touch! Great for Christmas or any time of the year.



Chocolate shortbread fingers. Credit: The Chocolate Queen



"Lamingtons are everyone's favourite for good reason. It's an Australian classic. Now, I'm putting my own spin on it, creating lamington ice-creams," says Tibballs. These don't require an ice-cream maker, just some freezing time, so anyone can make these very Aussie ice-creams.





Lamington ice creams. Credit: The Chocolate Queen



If you love chocolate cake and you love chocolate mousse but can never decide, this recipe for you. This baked chocolate mousse cake is decadent and easy to make.



Baked chocolate mousse cake. Credit: The Chocolate Queen



"Where chocolate originated from ...in Central and South America, the first use of cocoa beans was to make a spicy drink, so I'm going back to the roots of the cocoa bean here. ...The chilli is optional, but I really like it in this drink. It adds a touch of warmth," says Tibballs. You can serve the iced chocolate over ice, or with a scoop of ice-cream. You can also decorate the glasses with her chocolate garnishes , which are super-easy to make: just drizzle or pipe chocolate over ice cubes.



Spicy iced chocolate drink. Credit: The Chocolate Queen



With a golden rough puff pastry case and a luscious baked chocolate custard filling, this flan is a wonderful make-ahead dessert for a special occasion.



With a golden rough puff pastry case and a luscious baked chocolate custard filling, this flan is a wonderful make-ahead dessert for a special occasion.

Chocolate flan. Credit: The Chocolate Queen






