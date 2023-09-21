Lauren Camilleri is on a mission to change the perception of plant-based food

Bali is a remarkable destination to experience plant-based food, with never-ending options from the local warung (small family-owned business) to fine dining restaurants.

Australian-Balinese chef and host Lauren Camilleri takes viewers on tantalising culinary journey through the tropical paradise island of her heritage. Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

Experience Lauren Camilleri's Bali on Paradise Kitchen Bali, streaming free on
SBS On Demand
from 21 September.

For Australian-Balinese chef Lauren Camilleri, it's all about her love for food and the memorable experience it fosters.

Despite having no formal education or training in the industry, her unwavering passion and relentless determination have driven the young chef to open her first cafe, Switch in Bali, when she was just 18 years old in 2017.

Now, her co-owned, globally renowned plant-based restaurant, Kynd in Bali, feeds up to 800 customers daily, serving anything from carbonara to pizza to ramen.
"I turn people's favourites into plant-based. A lot of the time, people don't even notice that it is plant-based."
I want to change the way people perceive plant-based food
Lauren Camilleri
Camilleri hopes to "spark curiosity" in people to experience food they wouldn't normally eat and showcase that "plants taste good."

A lot of experimenting goes behind the kitchen to create her dishes and flavours, but she doesn't mind the hard work.

"I have a love for creating and eating food."
Lauren Camilleri on set of the Paradise Kitchen Bali Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali
Camilleri says her family has always expressed their love through food.

"My Balinese grandmother was poor, but her cooking was amazing. She always made sure everyone was well fed."

Camilleri's mother who lives on the Gold Coast, is the "hardest working woman" serving vegan Balinese foods at the markets.
My parents have inspired me, pushed and supported me to believe that even if you don't have the education if you have the passion and motivation, you can do it.
Lauren Camilleri
The tropical climate and fertile soil mean abundant fresh tropical fruits and vegetables to work with. Unlike other parts of the world, the lack of plant-based products means Camilleri usually creates ingredients from scratch.
Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali
Her favourite ingredients to work with are tofu, tempeh (fermented soybean product) and mushrooms.

"Tofu and tempeh are a staple, a key protein for the locals. They are so versatile that can be both sweet and savoury, and are great substitutes for meat."

"Mushrooms are nature's gift to plant-based cooking. They have a meaty texture and absorb flavours and marinades."
READ MORE

Episode guide | Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri

The ten-part series,
Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri
will go beyond the kitchen to explore the hidden gems of Bali, showcasing the island's rich culture, traditions and rituals.

Camilleri says there is so much depth and beauty that goes unseen to the tourist's eyes.
PLANT-BASED RECIPES

Jackfruit rendang

Hot and sour coconut calamari

Nasi goreng

Cashew mozzarella

3 min read
Published 22 September 2023 9:47am
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
