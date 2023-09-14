Episode guide | Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri

--- Experience Lauren Camilleri's Bali on Paradise Kitchen Bali , streaming free on SBS On Demand from 21 September. ---





Join host, chef and owner of Kynd Community Seminyak Lauren Camilleri as she explores Bali's vibrant culture, rich traditions, and mouthwatering cuisine. From the exotic jackfruit to the versatile coconut, each episode focuses on a specific ingredient, revealing age-old recipes and innovative techniques.





Lauren's passion for food and her Balinese heritage shine as she collaborates with local chefs to create flavourful dishes that transport viewers to a world where these ingredients reign supreme.



Lauren Camilleri share her passion for Bali's culture and cuisine. Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali Episode 1 | Jackfruit





Airs 9pm Thursday 21 September 2023 on SBS Food





Amidst the lush landscapes of Bali, Lauren embarks on an adventurous culinary journey featuring the fascinating jackfruit. She explores its tropical origins and partners with a local Balinese chef who reveals age-old recipes and techniques for incorporating jackfruit into traditional dishes.



Get the recipes Jackfruit rendang Jackfruit lawar





Episode 2 | Coconut





Airs 9pm Thursday 28 September 2023 on SBS Food





The coconut stands as the emblem of most tropical destinations in the world. Lauren goes beyond the norms of what can be created in the kitchen with this exotic nut, recreating a calamari dish out of coconut flesh with chef Made Runatha from Moksa.







Episode 3 | Turmeric





Airs 9pm Thursday 5 October 2023 on SBS Food





Lauren explores the vibrant world of turmeric, a spice known for its health benefits and vibrant colour. She incorporates turmeric into her cooking, creating flavourful traditional Balinese dishes like a Urap Pakis to even making a traditional health drink called Jamu with the picturesque backdrop of Mount Agung.









Episode 4 | Rice





Airs 9pm Thursday 12 October 2023 on SBS Food





Lauren delves into the staple ingredient of many Asian cuisines—rice, as she discovers the different varieties and shares some of her tricks. From the Balinese nasi goreng to an Italian risotto, Lauren explores a mix of local and Western rice-based dishes with her own twist.



Get the recipes Nasi goreng Vegetarian pho





Episode 5 | Nuts





Airs 9pm Thursday 19 October 2023 on SBS Food





Lauren gets creative cooking with various nuts, exploring their culinary potential beyond snacking. She experiments with new ways to incorporate these nutrient-packed ingredients into her dishes, creating cashew cheese, perfect for pizza and creamy carbonara.



Bali's tropical and fertile volcanic soils provide perfect conditions for cashew nut farming. Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali Episode 6 | Banana





Airs 9pm Thursday 26 October 2023 on SBS Food





Lauren's celebration of the humble banana is a tribute to its glorious versatility. She



skilfully crafts a variety of recipes that revolve around this beloved fruit. From her mouthwatering banana flour sourdough bread to her iconic banana pancakes infused with her unique twist, Lauren's creations are bound to captivate your taste buds.





Episode 7 | Mushrooms





Airs 9pm Thursday 2 November 2023 on SBS Food





Lauren dives into the fascinating world of mushrooms, exploring their flavours, textures, and health benefits. She shows how to make savoury mushroom sausage rolls and mouthwatering mushroom steaks, showcasing the versatility of these earthy ingredients.





Episode 8 | Potato





Airs 9pm Thursday 9 November 2023 on SBS Food





Lauren explores the culinary possibilities of the humble potato. She demonstrates how to make perfect crispy potato wedges, a hearty potato and vegetable curry, and homemade gnocchi that is hard to beat.





Episode 9 | Tofu





Airs 9pm Thursday 16 November 2023 on SBS Food





Lauren delves into the world of tofu. She experiments with different tofu textures and flavours, pushing the soybean to its limits as she creates some amazing dishes, from scrambled tofu to a sweet and spicy tofu dish called tahu gejrot.





Episode 10 | Chocolate





Airs 9pm Thursday 23 November 2023 on SBS Food



