ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ አማርኛ

"የመሬት ለአራሹ አዋጅ ፍትሐዊና ሕዝባዊ ስለሆነ ማንኛውም ተራማጅ ወገን ሊደግፈው የሚገባ ነው የሚል ቁርጠኛ አቋም ነበረን" አበራ የማነ አብ

Revolution square.jpg

Supporters of the pro-communist Ethiopian Workers' party held an Ethiopian and communist flags parade at Revolution Square in Addis Ababa on 13 September 1987 in front of a vast rostrum where the members of the Ethiopian government are gathered during the commemoration of the 13th anniversary of the Ethiopian revolution. Credit: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images

Published 12 November 2022 at 8:59pm, updated 12 November 2022 at 10:26pm
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS

የ"ለውጥ ናፋቂው ሕይወቴ" መጽሐፍ ደራሲና በ66ቱ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝባዊ አብዮት ንቅናቄ ወቅት የመኢሶን አመራር አባል የነበሩት አበራ የማነ አብ፤ ስለ መኢሶን ሚናና የመሬት ለአራሹ አዋጅን ፋይዳ አስመልክተው በመጽሐፋቸው ስላሰፈሯቸው አንኳር ጉዳዮች ያስረዳሉ።

አንኳሮች
  • አብዮቱና መኢሶን
  • የመኢሶንና የደርግ ፖለቲካዊ ፍቺ
  • የስደት ሕይወት ከሶማሊያ እስከ አሜሪካ
"የማውቀው ኢትዮጵያዊነትን ብቻ ነው" አበራ የማነአብ

"በተማሪዎች ንቅናቄ ወቅት ጥያቄው የብሔሮች መብቶች ይታወቁ እንጂ ከኢትዮጵያ የመለያየትን ሃሳብ ለማጉላትና ኢትዮጵያን ለመበተን አልነበረም" አበራ የማነ አብ

"ስጋቴ እንዳለፉት ጊዜያት ኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ አንድ እርምጃ ወደፊት ሁለት እርምጃ ወደ ኋላ እንዳይሆን በጣም ከፍተኛ ጥንቃቄ የሚያስፈልግበት ጊዜ መሆኑ ነው" አበራ የማነ አብ

Abera Yemaneab 2.jpg

"ስጋቴ እንዳለፉት ጊዜያት ኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ አንድ እርምጃ ወደፊት ሁለት እርምጃ ወደ ኋላ እንዳይሆን በጣም ከፍተኛ ጥንቃቄ የሚያስፈልግበት ጊዜ መሆኑ ነው" አበራ የማነ አብ

