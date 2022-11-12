"የመሬት ለአራሹ አዋጅ ፍትሐዊና ሕዝባዊ ስለሆነ ማንኛውም ተራማጅ ወገን ሊደግፈው የሚገባ ነው የሚል ቁርጠኛ አቋም ነበረን" አበራ የማነ አብ

አንኳሮች
- አብዮቱና መኢሶን
- የመኢሶንና የደርግ ፖለቲካዊ ፍቺ
- የስደት ሕይወት ከሶማሊያ እስከ አሜሪካ
"የማውቀው ኢትዮጵያዊነትን ብቻ ነው" አበራ የማነአብ
Supporters of the pro-communist Ethiopian Workers' party held an Ethiopian and communist flags parade at Revolution Square in Addis Ababa on 13 September 1987 in front of a vast rostrum where the members of the Ethiopian government are gathered during the commemoration of the 13th anniversary of the Ethiopian revolution. Credit: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images
