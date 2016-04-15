SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_486845.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 17 April 2016 at 8:20am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

US Defence Secretary Ashton Carter visits the Philippines to attend the closing ceremony of the 2016 Balikatan Military exercises. Two Australians caught stealing money from Filipinos bank accounts have been arrested and charged with violating the anti-cybercrime law in the Philippines. Image: Philippine President Benigno Aquino (R) greets US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter (L) during his visit at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines, 14 April 2016. (AAP Image/ EPA/ROMEO RANOCO / POOL )

Published 15 April 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 17 April 2016 at 8:20am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Previous Escalante reports

Escalante Report

Escalante Report

Escalante Report

Escalante Report

Escalante Report

Escalante Report

Escalante Report

Escalante Report

Escalante Report

Escalante Report



Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January