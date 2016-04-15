Escalante Report

Published 15 April 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 17 April 2016 at 8:20am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
US Defence Secretary Ashton Carter visits the Philippines to attend the closing ceremony of the 2016 Balikatan Military exercises. Two Australians caught stealing money from Filipinos bank accounts have been arrested and charged with violating the anti-cybercrime law in the Philippines. Image: Philippine President Benigno Aquino (R) greets US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter (L) during his visit at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines, 14 April 2016. (AAP Image/ EPA/ROMEO RANOCO / POOL )
Published 15 April 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 17 April 2016 at 8:20am