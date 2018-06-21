SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: Uruguay and Russia are now through to the knockout stage

Uruguay makes knockout stage, Saudi Arabia out after 1-0 loss

Uruguay makes knockout stage, Saudi Arabia out after 1-0 loss

Published 21 June 2018 at 4:32pm
By Ronald Manila
Presented by Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Elmer Bedia gives us a quick summary of the three games in Day 7 of the 2018 World Cup.

Available in other languages
Uruguay and Russia are now through to the last 16, after the Uruguayans beat Saudia Arabia 1-0.

The result eliminates the Saudis and Egypt from group A with one round of games left.

Portugal has eliminated Morocco from the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating them 1-nil.

Elmer Bedia explains, “Sa unang minuto nag-attempt agad ang Morocco ng corner kick. Pagkatapos ng apat na minuto nakakuha naman ni Ronaldo na maka-score ng goal. After 11 minutes nakakuha naman ng corner ang Morocco. Maswerte ang goalkeeper at dumiretso sa kanyang kamay.”

Mr Bedia also shares that Uruguay had a strong defence. “After the first minute,si Luis Suarez ay nakakuha ng goal for his 100th goal for the country. It was an easy goal for him. Ang coach ng Saudi Arabia he gambled to put their third goalkeeper.”

On the other hand, Spain has a very good defence as most of the players are fresh from the Champion league of Real Madrid.

“First half, nag-draw sila kasi wala namang pumasok na goal. Sa second half, 53 minutes, Iranian defender cleared the ball away from the box area and then it went to David Selba.”

“Apparently he was lucky. Pag-turn arounbd nya tumama dun sa paa ng depensa ng Iran tsaka bumalik sa tuhod ni Diego Costa, and scored.”

