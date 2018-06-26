Filo World Cup Talk: Mga unang knockout stage matchups naitakda na

Ang Spain at Portugal mula sa Group B at ang Uruguay at Russia mula sa Group A ay pasok na sa Round of 16.





Nanguna ang Uruguay sa Group A, matapos nila talunin ang Russia 3-0 sa Samara.





Tinalo naman ng Saudi Arabia ang Egypt 2-1 sa laro ng Group A.





Ayon kay Mike Moran, ang mga naganap na laban ay tumukoy sa kung sino ang mapapabilang sa Group A at Group B. Ang unang laban ay sa pagitan ng dalawang nangungunang koponan-Russia at Uruguay.





“We saw Russia come up against one of the top playing nations after their two straight victories and the goals that they put in. We saw the difference in the results, with Uruguay finishing on top 3-0. Uruguay had their first goal courtesy of Luis Suarez on a free kick.”





“They got their second in the 20 th minute. In the second half, Uruguay started actively but in the dying minutes of the game, Cavani got his third goal from a corner.”





Naipanalo ng Uruguay ang laro, 3-0 laban sa Russia.





Ang laban sa pagitan ng Saudi Arabia ay sinasabing ‘no-bearing.’ Maganda ang ipinakita ng bawat koponan.





Ipinaliwanag ni Mr Moran na nanatiling malakas ang depensa ng koponan ng Saudi Arabia.





“Saudi Arabia continue to dominate the session in the second half and scored in the last minutes of stoppage time and got their first victory since 1994.”





Sa ikatlong laban, sinabi ni Mr Moran na ang laro sa pagitan ng Morocco at Espanya ay puno ng aksyon.





“Morocco took the lead stunning the crowd. They scored their first goal in the first 15 minutes.”





Ang huling laban sa pagitan ng Portugal at Iran ay puno din ng aksyon, na nagresulta sa draw.





“Iran showed a very good perfomance. Portugal dominate the session pinning Iran in their own half from the 27 th minute. But Iran never gave up and they always looked dangerous on the counter.”





