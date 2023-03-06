Monthly Finance Talk: How to find relief between high prices and rising interest rates?

Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay

Listen to this month's conversation with financial advisor Bishwas Bhattarai on how to take financial stress from banks to ease your financial stress amid the RBI's possible rate hikes and inflation.

Topics covered in this monthly series:
  • If the interest rate of the Reserve Bank increases again, what effect can it have?
  • When will the continuous increase in interest rates stop?
  • What is the impact of rising interest rates on real estate prices?
  • Can you talk to banks about your financial stress?

Note: The information expressed in this series is general in nature and may not suit you; contact your tax agent or financial advisor for specific advice on your circumstances.

आर्थिक कुराकानी श्रृङ्खलाका अघिल्ला भागहरू

वर्ष २०२२ आर्थिक रूपमा कस्तो रहन गयो?

सन् २०२३ घरजग्गाको क्षेत्रमा कस्तो रहला?

मोर्गेज तिर्न गाह्रो भए 'लोन हार्डसिप'को सुविधा लिन सल्लाह

सन् २०२३ देखि पहिलो घर किन्नेहरूले ‘स्ट्याम्प ड्युटी स्वाप’ मार्फत कस्तो सुविधा पाउँछन्?

घर खरिदका लागि बैंकबाट धेरै लोन निकाल्नलाई के गर्ने?

महँगीले घर निर्माणमा ढिलाइ: नयाँ घर किन्ने कि पुरानो?

