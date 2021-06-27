30 novos casos de Covid no primeiro dia de lockdown em Sydney: surto chega agora a 112 casos

Foram registrados 30 novos casos de transmissão local do coronavirus em Sydney nas 24 horas até às 8 da noite de ontem, sábado, 26 de junho.





Todos estes novos casos estão ligados ao surto de Bondi.





Hoje é também o segundo dia das férias escolares.

As ordens oficiais de ficar em casa por duas semanas foram extendidas ontem, após o governo estadual ter admitido que havia muitas pessoas infectadas circulando na cidade.





Sydney, capital de Nova Gales do Sul, tinha ontem à noite 112 casos confirmados de Covid-19.





Muitos especialistas, no entanto, alertam que o lockdown de Sydney e arredores deverá durar mais de duas semanas, devido à ferocidade desta variante Delta.





A governadora do estado, Gladys Berejiklian, disse que não decretaria lockdown caso não fosse absolutamente necessário:





"There's two things going against us on this one. That is the fact that it's very difficult to geographically shut down various suburbs without people working and living having infected or transmitted the virus elsewhere.





And second is that best advice I've had from health experts today is that the transmissibility is at least double previous variants that we've seen, and unfortunately this variant is becoming the main variant, so those factors have lead to the health advice that we've been given."





O secretário estadual da Saúde, Brad Hazzard, disse que todos devem parar de circular e ficar em casa - a não ser que seja absolutamente necessário sair:





"The emphasis now is to defeat this virus. We all need to stop moving around unless we absolutely have to. Don't play games with yourself and with the community.





Please stay at home unless you really need to go out and even then think twice before you do it. "





O resto do estado de Nova Gales do Sul/NSW também vive a partir de agora sob novas regras e restrições, semelhantes às que estavam em vigor em Sydney antes do lockdown.





Fragmentos virais foram detectados nos esgotos em Bourke, no interior do estado, mas não se encontrou nenhum caso lá até agora.





A Diretora da Saúde de NSW, Kerry Chant, disse que as restrições em Sydney são válidas para os moradores de Sydney e arredores que viajaram para fora da área em lockdown, durante estas férias escolares:





"It is important that we do not seed our regional communities. So anyone who has been in Greater Sydney since 21 June we're asking you to stay at home since you lest that area.





And the reason for that is we want to make sure that you minimise your transmission risk to anyone else. "

O primeiro-ministro Scott Morrison enviou uma mensagem de apoio aos moradores de Sydney:





"This is a necessary decision that has been taken by the New South Wales government. A decision they have not rushed to, that they have sought to prevent but at the end of the day this is what's necessary to stay on top of this latest outbreak.





New South Wales has done an extraordinary job over the past 18 months that we've been living with what is a global pandemic. They have not only just the best contact tracing system across Australia but I believe around the world."