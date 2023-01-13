SBS Sinhala

Zoos and Wildlife parks in Australia would be a choice for holidays that kids would always love

Zoos and wild life parks Australia.png

Zoos and wild life parks Australia/ Getty images Supplied : SBS Sinhala, Dulmini Jayanitha Liyanage

Published 13 January 2023 at 11:42am
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala interview on facts that you need to know before planning a visit to a zoo or a wildlife park in this summer school holidays. A discussion with Dulmini Jayanitha Liyanage,PhD candidate in Centre for Sustainable Ecosystem Solutions,School of Earth, Atmospheric & Life Sciences,University of Wollongong

