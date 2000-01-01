Voice Referendum

SBS Language
འབོད་སྒྲ་མང་མོས་འོས་བསྡུ་དེ་ག་རེ་ཡིན་མིན་དང་ཨོ་སི་ཊོ་ལི་ཡར་དེ་འདྲ་ཞིག་ཡོད་དགོས་པའི་རྒྱུ་མཚན་གང་ཡིན།
09:57
མི་མང་གི་བསམ་ཤོག་འོས་བསྡུ་ཐག་གཅོད་དེ་ཡང་སྙིང་ག་རེ་རེད་དམ།
གདོད་མའི་མི་རིགས་ཀྱི་དགོས་འདུན་སྐོར་མི་མང་འོས་བསྡུ་བྱ་རྒྱུ་གྲོས་ཚོགས་གོང་མའི་ནང་ཐག་གཅོད་བྱུང་།
ད་ཆ་ང་ཚོས་གྲོས་ཚོགས་ལ་འབོད་སྐུལ་གྱི་དྲི་བ་དེ་ཤེས་སོང་བསམ་འཆར་དེར་གོམས་སྟབས་རྗེས་མ་གང་དུ་སྤོ་སྲིད་དམ།
