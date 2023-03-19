SBS News in Ukrainian – 19/03/2023

In this bulletin:
- NSW residents can expect heatwave conditions across much of the state today, with some areas tipped to hit up up to 42 degrees
- A messy clean-up ahead, after millions of fish die in the Darling River in outback New South Wales
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he expects the Chinese president to raise the Ukraine war with Vladimir Putin when he visits Moscow next week
- Former U-S President Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday
- President Vladimir Putin has been visiting Crimea on the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine
- Organisers of the Miami Open confirm Novak Djokovic won't compete in the tournament
***
