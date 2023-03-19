SBS News in Ukrainian – 19/03/2023

In this bulletin:



NSW residents can expect heatwave conditions across much of the state today, with some areas tipped to hit up up to 42 degrees

A messy clean-up ahead, after millions of fish die in the Darling River in outback New South Wales

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he expects the Chinese president to raise the Ukraine war with Vladimir Putin when he visits Moscow next week

Former U-S President Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday

President Vladimir Putin has been visiting Crimea on the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine