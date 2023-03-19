SBS News in Ukrainian – 19/03/2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • NSW residents can expect heatwave conditions across much of the state today, with some areas tipped to hit up up to 42 degrees
  • A messy clean-up ahead, after millions of fish die in the Darling River in outback New South Wales
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he expects the Chinese president to raise the Ukraine war with Vladimir Putin when he visits Moscow next week
  • Former U-S President Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday
  • President Vladimir Putin has been visiting Crimea on the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine
  • Organisers of the Miami Open confirm Novak Djokovic won't compete in the tournament
Find out more

Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes

Australia to buy up to 220 US Tomahawk missiles

The positive inspiration of an indomitable nation in wartime

***

Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to 
SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

War-torn villages of Oskil and Senkove in Ukraine

Ukraine today – 19/03/2023

International Court Ukraine War Putin

Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.jpeg

Ukraine today - 18/03/2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 18/03/2023