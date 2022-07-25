Australia

Labor's vision to end climate wars, pride jersey controversy, and the lowdown on Omicron BA2.75

Labor's climate change bill will soon be introduced in the new parliament, up to seven players NRL players are expected to boycott a match over their club's pride jersey, and the host of the next Eurovision is revealed as the war in Ukraine rages on.

Woman wears a multi-coloured face mask

Australia is battling through a third COVID-19 Omicron wave with a new sub-variant in the mix, BA.2.75. Source: AAP / Darren England

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.

Labor's plan to 'end the climate wars' in first sitting week

It's the first sitting week of parliament and
Labor has climate high on its agenda
. Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said
the government will be introducing a bill on Wednesday to legislate the promise set out during the election campaign
. The target? They intend to cut emissions by 43 per cent by 2030. While Labor narrowly secured a majority in the House of Representatives, the real test will be how the bill fares in the upper house with a record number of Greens senators elected this year. They've made clear that
they'll be pushing for a higher target
.
Omicron BA.2.75 has arrived in Australia. Here's what you need to know

Australia is in the midst of battling COVID-19 Omicron's two main dominant sub-variants -
BA.4 and BA.5
- during a gruelling winter period that's seeing cases surge. Recently, another one has come into the mix. Enter BA.2.75. But don't let the numbers confuse you - it's also called "Centaurus". As of 18 July, the government has recorded at least 10 cases of BA.2.75. The World Health Organisation said it has been monitoring the new sub-variant closely, but
here's what we know so far and whether it's just as infectious as its older cousins in the Omicron family tree
.

Seven NRL players might refuse to wear a pride jersey. This is why

It's the rugby league jersey that is popular among fans but not quite as much among some of those who are obliged to wear it. NRL Manly Sea Eagles launched a first-of-its-kind pride jersey, aimed to promote inclusivity in the game. But it has caused major controversy within the club.
Up to seven players are expected to boycott the club's match
against the Sydney Roosters over the club's decision to wear the jersey, likely due to religious belief. It's a different story among their fans, though, with the jersey selling out online for men and women, less than 24 hours after the products were advertised on their website.
Three mean wearing a jersey.
Some Many Sea Eagles players are refusing to wear the team's inclusivity jersey this weekend. Source: AAP / Supplied

Cricket Scotland has been found to be "institutionally racist" in a review

In a scathing independent review released on Monday, the governance and leadership practices of
Cricket Scotland have been termed "institutionally racist"
. The report revealed more than 400 examples of institutional racism were reported and 62 per cent of people experienced racism, inequalities or discrimination. The report led to the resignation of the entire board, and the interim CEO Gordon Arthur issued a "heartfelt apology" to those who experienced racism with a
commitment to change the culture
of Cricket Scotland.

In other news

