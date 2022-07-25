Labor's vision to end climate wars, pride jersey controversy, and the lowdown on Omicron BA2.75

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.



Omicron BA.2.75 has arrived in Australia. Here's what you need to know

Australia is in the midst of battling COVID-19 Omicron's two main dominant sub-variants - BA.4 and BA.5 - during a gruelling winter period that's seeing cases surge. Recently, another one has come into the mix. Enter BA.2.75. But don't let the numbers confuse you - it's also called "Centaurus". As of 18 July, the government has recorded at least 10 cases of BA.2.75. The World Health Organisation said it has been monitoring the new sub-variant closely, but here's what we know so far and whether it's just as infectious as its older cousins in the Omicron family tree .



Seven NRL players might refuse to wear a pride jersey. This is why

It's the rugby league jersey that is popular among fans but not quite as much among some of those who are obliged to wear it. NRL Manly Sea Eagles launched a first-of-its-kind pride jersey, aimed to promote inclusivity in the game. But it has caused major controversy within the club. Up to seven players are expected to boycott the club's match against the Sydney Roosters over the club's decision to wear the jersey, likely due to religious belief. It's a different story among their fans, though, with the jersey selling out online for men and women, less than 24 hours after the products were advertised on their website.



Cricket Scotland has been found to be "institutionally racist" in a review

In a scathing independent review released on Monday, the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland have been termed "institutionally racist" . The report revealed more than 400 examples of institutional racism were reported and 62 per cent of people experienced racism, inequalities or discrimination. The report led to the resignation of the entire board, and the interim CEO Gordon Arthur issued a "heartfelt apology" to those who experienced racism with a commitment to change the culture of Cricket Scotland.

