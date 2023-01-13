Australia's human rights shortcomings in the spotlight

GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - OCTOBER 2: (IMAGE REVIEWED BY U.S. MILITARY PRIOR TO TRANSMISSION) A bird takes flight over the razor wire atop the fence at Camp 1 in the detention facility at the U.S. Naval Station October 2, 2007 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. About 340 "unlawful enemy combatants" captured since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States continue to be held at the facility. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images