Charles III proclaimed as King in ceremony steeped in tradition

Flanked by the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort, King Charles III addresses the Accession Council during his proclamation at St James's Palace, London. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Published 11 September 2022 at 1:18pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

Charles III has been officially proclaimed as King of Great Britain and the Commonwealth, two days after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. The complex ritual took place in London in a ceremony that's deeply rooted in tradition. Similar proclamations are happening in other Commonwealth realms and territories, including Australia.

