Despite living for years in Australia, thousands of asylum seekers remain in limbo

Independent member for Wentworth Allegra Spender. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

A month after the Federal Government announced a pathway to permanency for 19,000 refugees on temporary visas, 12,000 other asylum seekers remain in limbo. There are growing calls for Labor to abolish the system that rejected their claims for protection and replace it with a fairer, more robust authority. It comes as Labor vows to replace the umbrella authority that deals with rejected asylum seekers by the end of the year.

