Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prisonPlay01:01SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (945.38 KB)Published 29 June 2022 at 7:08amBy Essam Al-GhalibSource: SBS News Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prisonPublished 29 June 2022 at 7:08amBy Essam Al-GhalibSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesSearch for survivors continues after Russian attack on mall in KremenchukThree arrested after discovery of dozens of bodies in Texas lorrySydney climate protestors say they will not stop despite 12 arrests Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Malaysia for talks