In the Club: A tale of two futures
Michael Lubieniecki at the Polish Club, Bankstown Source: SBS News / Peggy Giakoumelos
Welcome to In the Club, a closer look at some of Australia's unique migrant clubs. A mainstay of the Australian community, venues like the Concordia Club, the Cyprus Club and the Polish Club have been supporting new communities for over a century. But with many of these migrant communities now well established, many clubs are struggling to survive. This episode visits two clubs with similar roots, now going in very different directions.
