In the Club: A tale of two futures

Michael Lubieniecki at the Polish Club, Bankstown (SBS Giakoumelos).jpg

Michael Lubieniecki at the Polish Club, Bankstown Source: SBS News / Peggy Giakoumelos

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Welcome to In the Club, a closer look at some of Australia's unique migrant clubs. A mainstay of the Australian community, venues like the Concordia Club, the Cyprus Club and the Polish Club have been supporting new communities for over a century. But with many of these migrant communities now well established, many clubs are struggling to survive. This episode visits two clubs with similar roots, now going in very different directions.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

LIDIA THORPE PRESSER

Senator Lidia Thorpe leaves the Greens over the Voice to Parliament

Scotland's only gold mine

Scotland discovers its own gold rush

Distilling liquid gold - a cup of Panama Geisha coffee coming up (SBS).jpg

Would you pay $200 for a cup of coffee?

Protesters stand in solidarity with Iranians last year (AAP).jpg

Cautious response to prisoner pardons in Iran