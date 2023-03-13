In the Club bonus: Interview with academic Dr Andonis Piperoglou

Andonis-Piperoglou Senior Lecturer in Global Diasporas at the University of Melbourne (supplied).jpg

Andonis-Piperoglou Senior Lecturer in Global Diasporas at the University of Melbourne Source: Supplied / University of Melbourne

Welcome to In the Club, a mini-podcast series looking at some of Australia's unique migrant clubs. In this interview SBS speaks to Dr Andonis Piperoglou inaugural Hellenic Senior Lecturer in Global Diasporas at the University of Melbourne. He talks about the role migrant clubs have played in Australia's cultural landscape.

