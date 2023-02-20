Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
In the Club: Providing a gateway into Australian life
The Atlas Community & Cultural Centre in Marrickville, Sydney Source: Google
A mainstay of the Australian community, venues like the Concordia Club, the Cyprus Club and the Polish Club have been supporting new communities for over a century. But with many of these migrant communities now well established, many clubs are struggling to survive. In episode four we visit the Atlas Community & Cultural Centre, which started as a football club and migrant workers' rights group in the 1930s.
