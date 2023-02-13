Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
In the Club: Thinking outside the box
Concordia Club Director Manfred Koch (R) and volunteer Uta Panayotakis Source: SBS News / Peggy Giakoumelos
Welcome to In the Club, a closer look at some of Australia's unique migrant clubs. A mainstay of the Australian community, venues like the Concordia Club, the Cyprus Club and the Polish Club have been supporting new communities for over a century. But with many of these migrant communities now well established, many clubs are struggling to survive. In this episode we visit a club that's reinvented itself by attracting patrons from outside its traditional community.
