In the Club: Thinking outside the box

Concordia Club Director Manfred Koch (R) and volunteer Uta Panayotakis (Peggy Giakoumelos SBS).jpg

Concordia Club Director Manfred Koch (R) and volunteer Uta Panayotakis Source: SBS News / Peggy Giakoumelos

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Welcome to In the Club, a closer look at some of Australia's unique migrant clubs. A mainstay of the Australian community, venues like the Concordia Club, the Cyprus Club and the Polish Club have been supporting new communities for over a century. But with many of these migrant communities now well established, many clubs are struggling to survive. In this episode we visit a club that's reinvented itself by attracting patrons from outside its traditional community.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during Question Time

Temporary visa holders get the chance to permanently settle in Australia

OTM - Retail 1 (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Why retailers will be further discounting

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks at the National Apology Anniversary breakfast at Parliament House

Government announces new funding for Closing the Gap

The team at Mavka

Oleg grew up in the former Soviet Union. Now he employs Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war