In the Club: Coffee, company and cards
Andrew Costa President of the Cyprus Community of NSW December 2022 Source: SBS News / Peggy Giakoumelos
Welcome to In the Club, a closer look at some of Australia's unique migrant clubs. A mainstay of the Australian community, venues like the Concordia Club, the Cyprus Club and the Polish Club have been supporting new communities for over a century. But with many of these migrant communities now well established, many clubs are struggling to survive. Many started as football clubs before evolving into licensed venues and restaurants open to the wider community. So what does the future hold for these clubs?
