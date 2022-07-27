SBS News In Depth

Investigation reveals gun makers made a billion dollars from selling assault weapons

AR-15-style rifles are on display at a gun store in California

AR-15-style rifles are on display at a gun store in California Source: Jae C. Hong/AP

Published 28 July 2022 at 7:33am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

A US House of Representatives committee is investigating the companies that make the guns used in America's plague of mass shootings. Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney says the AR-15 style weapons are not meant for the general public to use:

